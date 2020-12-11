Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and two of his ministers have been dragged to court for failing to avail information regarding the status of miners who got trapped at a mine in Matshetshe in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.

The court action has been initiated by one of the parents of the affected gold miners.

On November 10 this year, dozens of illegal miners were trapped in a shaft at the mine.

Efforts to rescue them were abandoned after the place was deemed unsafe for the operation.

However, Patience Ncube, mother to one of the trapped miners, on Monday filed an urgent application at the High Court under case number 2140/20, demanding the outcome of preliminary investigations conducted by the mines ministry.

In the application, the owner of the mine, Sakhile Ndlovu is cited as first respondent while Umzingwane Rural District Council, the Provincial Coordinator for Matabeleland South, Ministry of Local government and Public Works (Civil Protection Unit) and the Mines Ministry are cited as 2rd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents respectively.

Mnangagwa is cited as 6th respondent.

"The 5th respondent, through Chief Government Mining Engineer, Michael Munodawafa, conducted preliminary investigations whose findings are still secret.

"The applicant has a Constitutional right to social welfare, security and access to information which right are continually being infringed every passing day as the authorities remain mum and hapless on the status on the matters of the trapped miners."

"The applicant has no other remedy as all respondents' officials seem not to know the status of the trapped miners nor outcome of the findings by the 5th respondent.

"There is no other remedy for the applicant other than an interdict," reads part of the application.

Ncube said she was forced to approach the courts after the respondents had failed to furnish her with information relating to the status of her trapped son.

"The applicant has no other remedy as all respondents' officials seem not to know the status of the trapped miners nor outcome of the findings by the 5th respondent. There is no other remedy for the applicant other than an interdict," further submitted Ncube.

She is being represented by Mathonsi Ncube legal practitioners.

The respondents are yet to respond to the application.

Source - newzimbabwe

