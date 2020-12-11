Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe dollar traded firmer against the United States dollar in yesterday's foreign currency auction, edging up almost 0,15 percent, that is about one seventh of one percent, to $81,73 from $81,85 last week.

The local unit continues to benefit from high levels of corporate confidence in the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) foreign currency auction system, with weekly movements over the last three months being minute.

This week's firming was the second in a row, after a short spell of weakening that followed a similar short spell of firming. Yesterday's foreign currency auction saw total allocations increasing to US$31,9 million, the third highest on record, from US$30,27 million previously.

Source - the herald

