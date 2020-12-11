Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe yesterday deferred the matter involving former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo and ex-Zanu-PF youth leaders - Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya - to February 18 next year, pending a determination of the Supreme Court.

Chombo approached the Supreme Court seeking permanent stay of proceedings in the magistrates' court, where he is facing several cases involving corruption, fraud and abuse of office.

He is jointly charged with Chipanga, Hamandishe and Mleya on allegations of wearing regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials, although they had been expelled from Zanu-PF.

It is alleged that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the trio connived to wear party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials, although they knew they were no longer members of Zanu-PF.

They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats embroidered with the Zanu-PF flag, inscribed "ED" and "Kutonga Kwaro".

The court heard that the quartet then posted the said photographs on social media.

According to the State, the Zanu-PF leadership saw this as a nuisance.

Chombo is also appearing on his own on criminal abuse and fraud charges and the cases were deferred to the same date. It is alleged that on October 1, 2005, Chombo hatched a plan to defraud the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) under its "Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility".

Chombo allegedly applied for a loan amounting to $14 billion, which was to be repaid within 18 months and indicated his address as Allen Grange Farm, Rafingora. He is said to have misrepresented that he would use the loan to buy agricultural equipment.

The equipment included a 30-tonne lorry valued at $2 billion, 30-tonne truck valued at $1,5 billion, 200hp tractor four-wheel drive valued at $2,5 billion, combine harvester valued at $5 billion, 52 dish roam disc valued at $1 billion, nine row monosem planter valued at $1,2 billion, 2x500kg chicken feed mixer valued at $8 million.

Instead, Chombo allegedly abused the money and it was investigated and established that he had imported various motor vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux Vigo for socialite Pokello Nare, which was delivered at 222 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police warn of car-jackers

1 min ago | 1 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

11 hrs ago | 904 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Homemade gift ideas

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

13 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

15 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

15 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

15 hrs ago | 671 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

16 hrs ago | 983 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

18 hrs ago | 983 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

19 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Police intensify border patrols

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

21 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

22 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

22 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

22 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

22 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

23 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

23 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

23 hrs ago | 929 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

23 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

23 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

23 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 825 Views

Bizarre accident picture

23 hrs ago | 3138 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

23 hrs ago | 181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days