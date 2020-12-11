Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF is holding a Politburo meeting today at its headquarters in Harare where a number of pertinent issues are expected to be discussed.

In a statement, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 16th December 2020 at the home of the people's revolution Zanu-PF headquarters commencing at 10:00hrs," reads the statement.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.

The meeting comes a week after the party conducted successful DCC elections countrywide. It is widely expected that the Politburo meeting will review the just-ended DCC elections and debate the continued fight against Covid-19, among other issues.

Source - the herald

