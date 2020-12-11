Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is holding a Politburo meeting today at its headquarters in Harare where a number of pertinent issues are expected to be discussed.In a statement, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual."The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 16th December 2020 at the home of the people's revolution Zanu-PF headquarters commencing at 10:00hrs," reads the statement.All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.The meeting comes a week after the party conducted successful DCC elections countrywide. It is widely expected that the Politburo meeting will review the just-ended DCC elections and debate the continued fight against Covid-19, among other issues.