Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

MUSIC sensation, Jah Prayzah Wednesday released a 'senseless' new track titled ‘Porovhoka' just in time for the festivities.Porovhoka music video was released Monday after the multi-award winning musician hinted at releasing a 'senseless' song with no teachings for a change."This time ndikuimba zvisina musoro, vakawanda vari kuimba zvisina musoro zvichitongofaya, ndiri kubudisa kasong kanonzi ;porovhoka', hapana chekudzidza ipapo ndechekungofara chete uchingojamba uchigocha huku yako, kana munhu akufara usamuporovhoka saka song inonzi 'Porovhoka'," he said in a teaser which, translated to English, the musician says this time he has chosen to sing a song with no meaning into it, taking this from some fellow musicians who have produced hits while singing songs with no teachings in them.The lyrics of the song 'usandi porovhoka' is Jah Prayzah's way of saying ‘do not provoke me'.Over 2 000 viewers were tuned into Jah Prayzah's YouTube channel during Porovhoka premiere at 10AM Wednesday and 11 hours after release it had bagged over 100k views.In the colourful 'Porovhoka' video, Jah Prayzah, a ‘'ilot', parties throughout the night with his flight attendants, ignoring his captain's phone calls.Hip hop chanter and beatboxer, Probeats and Adrian Tate star in the video.The visual masterpiece was produced by Vusa Blaqs and produced by Young DLC.It joins his Mwana Wamambo visuals on the YouTube trending list where it is currently on number 3.