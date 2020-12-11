Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MPILO Central Hospital has recorded an increase in the number of admissions at its Covid-19 isolation ward with reports that some of the patients are dying either waiting to be tested or waiting for test results.

The isolation ward at Mpilo's C1 was created for patients with Covid-19 symptoms who should be monitored and tested before they are transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) if they test positive.

UBH is at the moment the only designated public health institution in the city which is supposed to admit all Covid-19 patients at its Old Bartley's Memorial Block.

In September, the Mpilo isolation ward would have at most four people being admitted but the number now could be as high as 20.

The 30- bedded ward had 20 patients yesterday who are said to be stable as they await their Covid-19 test results.

Bulawayo is now the country's Covid-19 epicentre and accounts for more than a third of the country's active cases. The city has recorded 2 888 cases, 2 244 recoveries, 559 active cases while the country's total number of active cases is 1 495.

On Monday 112 new cases were recorded in the country and 52 of those were from Bulawayo. Acting Mpilo chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the increase in numbers was due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Bulawayo communities.

"We are used to monitoring four patients at most while they await their Covid-19 test results in one of our wards which we set up in September for such cases. The situation dramatically changed last week when the number went up to 12 and now we have 20 patients," said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the isolation ward is supposed to be for patients under investigation and if they test positive to Covid-19 they are then transferred to UBH. Prof Ngwenya said the increase in Covid-19 admissions had led to serious shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Some patients are dying while waiting for the test results and at the rate at which our cases are increasing, we fear being overwhelmed. We are also facing a serious shortage of personal protective equipment which means our health care workers are also at risk since we have many community infections," he said.

Prof Ngwenya urged people to take the issue of protecting themselves against the pandemic very seriously. He said people should use their phones to connect with family and friends instead of exposing themselves while partying and travelling unnecessarily.

Prof Ngwenya urged people to postpone weddings, parties and even political gatherings to save lives.

Meanwhile, 13 people are admitted at the UBH designated Covid-19 centre - The Old Bartley Memorial Block which is still under renovations.

As of yesterday, the 13 were said to be in a stable condition. Acting UBH chief executive officer Mr Kelvin Kaseke said the hospital staff was coping well ever since the opening of the centre on December 5.

"We have been coping well and we have 13 patients who are stable within the BMB. Fortunately, none of our Covid-19 patients needs a ventilator as that can be a problem since we are still working on equipping the hospital," he said.

Mr Kaseke said the hospital has adequate oxygen and drugs but needs PPE to ensure that staff members are protected.

"The doctors and nurses have been regularly monitoring our Covid-19 patients and we are hopeful that soon they will be discharged as they are stable," said Mr kaseke.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

6 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

Homemade gift ideas

13 hrs ago | 250 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

14 hrs ago | 5515 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

15 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

15 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

18 hrs ago | 990 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

19 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Police intensify border patrols

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

21 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

22 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

22 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

22 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

22 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

23 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

23 hrs ago | 933 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

23 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

23 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 827 Views

Bizarre accident picture

23 hrs ago | 3156 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

23 hrs ago | 182 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

23 hrs ago | 182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days