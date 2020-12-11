Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mhango signs for Bosso

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
FORMER FC Platinum utility player Winston Mhango has joined Highlanders on a two-year contract.

According to sources, the combative midfielder, who can also play as a fullback, put pen to paper on Monday as Bosso bolster their squad ahead of the 2021 season.

"Mhango signed with Bosso on Monday. It's a two-year contract," said a source.

Highlanders' communications officer Ronald Moyo could not be drawn into shedding light on the latest developments and only acknowledged that the player is still being assessed by the club's coaches.

Winston (Mhango) is being assessed by our coaches," said Moyo.

Last week, Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube revealed to Chronicle Sport that they are working tirelessly to retain most of their key players after reports emerged that tough tackling defender Peter Muduhwa, goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda and diminutive winger Ray Lunga extended their deals with the club.

Dube emphasised that he could not reveal individual or collective names of players they have concluded deals with or are engaging. He said the club hoped to conclude all agreements in the shortest possible time.

Mhango is making a return to Zimbabwe after a two-year stint with Kabwe Warriors in Zambia.

His contract with Kabwe Warriors expired in August and there had been reports that he would reunite with his former Hwange coach Tenant Chilumba at Zambia's Forest Rangers but that seems to have fallen through.

Mhango inspired Kabwe Warriors to a seventh-place finish in his first year before finishing one place lower the following year. He moved to Zambia after being lured by Chilumba at Kabwe Warriors where he instantly established himself as a vital player.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

7 mins ago | 6 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

12 hrs ago | 926 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

Homemade gift ideas

14 hrs ago | 251 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

14 hrs ago | 5526 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

15 hrs ago | 3271 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

15 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

17 hrs ago | 993 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

18 hrs ago | 990 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

19 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Police intensify border patrols

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

21 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

22 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

22 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

22 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

22 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

23 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

23 hrs ago | 933 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

23 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

23 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 827 Views

Bizarre accident picture

23 hrs ago | 3156 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

23 hrs ago | 182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days