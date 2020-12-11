Mhango signs for Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER FC Platinum utility player Winston Mhango has joined Highlanders on a two-year contract.According to sources, the combative midfielder, who can also play as a fullback, put pen to paper on Monday as Bosso bolster their squad ahead of the 2021 season."Mhango signed with Bosso on Monday. It's a two-year contract," said a source.Highlanders' communications officer Ronald Moyo could not be drawn into shedding light on the latest developments and only acknowledged that the player is still being assessed by the club's coaches.Winston (Mhango) is being assessed by our coaches," said Moyo.Last week, Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube revealed to Chronicle Sport that they are working tirelessly to retain most of their key players after reports emerged that tough tackling defender Peter Muduhwa, goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda and diminutive winger Ray Lunga extended their deals with the club.Dube emphasised that he could not reveal individual or collective names of players they have concluded deals with or are engaging. He said the club hoped to conclude all agreements in the shortest possible time.Mhango is making a return to Zimbabwe after a two-year stint with Kabwe Warriors in Zambia.His contract with Kabwe Warriors expired in August and there had been reports that he would reunite with his former Hwange coach Tenant Chilumba at Zambia's Forest Rangers but that seems to have fallen through.Mhango inspired Kabwe Warriors to a seventh-place finish in his first year before finishing one place lower the following year. He moved to Zambia after being lured by Chilumba at Kabwe Warriors where he instantly established himself as a vital player.