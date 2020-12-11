'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

News / National

by Staff reporter

An HIV-positive inmate at Harare Remand Prison yesterday told magistrate Judith Taruvinga that he was not accessing medical treatment due to unavailability of drugs at the prison clinics.The inmate, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, submitted an application to be removed from remand, arguing that his health condition was deteriorating because the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services was not providing him with the required medicines.The inmate is facing armed robbery charges and was denied bail.