Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The Government hopes to have completed rehabilitating at least 200km of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu road by end of February next year.

Presently, the five companies contracted to construct 20 km stretches of the highway, have completed the first phase of the project.

According to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa the second phase of the project is already underway, with a further 32km already completed.

On the Harare-Chirundu Road, the 6.5km section between Makuti and Hells Gate is being upgraded to a SATCC standard three-lane-two-way carriageway with a width ranging from 13.5 metres to 15.5 metres.


Source - Daily News

