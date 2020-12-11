Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

News / National

by Staff reporter

The late Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri left behind US$2.6 million in cash as well as a house in South Africa.This is in addition to other assets, which include a house in Borrowdale, a fleet of top of the range vehicles, a farm in Bindura with chalets, several buses and a thriving trucking company.His estate is now at the centre of serious wrangling between his siblings and his children. His brother, Benjamin, believes that the children should inherit everything. Close family members confirmed that the late Shiri had left behind US$2.6 million in hard cash, which he wanted to use to construct a hotel at his Bindura farm.Shiri is said to have left behind a will, which bequeathed a big chunk of his wealth to his children and a few close family members.