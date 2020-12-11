Latest News Editor's Choice


Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

by Staff reporter
WARRIORS defender, Jordan Zemura has been rewarded for his efforts after signing a two year contract extension with his English side AFC Bournemouth according to the club's official website.

The deal will keep the 21-year-old at Vitality Stadium until 2022.

Zemura made his debut for the Warriors in Algeria where they lost 3-1 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and also played a part in the 2- 2 draw reverse fixture in Harare. More importantly, it happened two days before his 21st birthday.

On Saturday, he made his league debut for the Cherries becoming the latest academy graduate to do so in the 2020-21season when he replaced Adam Smith in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

It's a key moment for the Zimbabwean defender following a breakthrough first few months of the season having made his first-team debut in September&#8217;s Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Zemura went on to feature in the next round against Manchester City, when he came on as a first-half substitute for Lloyd Kelly at the Etihad Stadium.

The left-back's performance which saw him score four times for the under-21s this season, eventually earned him a call up to the Zimbabwe national team in November.

The development is a major boost for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic as it widens his selection options in his bid to lead the team to the African Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Cameroon in June next year. Algeria with 10 points have already booked a ticket to Cameroon while Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia will fight for the remaining slot in the group.

Zimbabwe, with five points have all the advantage as they have an away fixture against Botswana before taking on Zambia at home. They still occupy second position with five points after the back to back clashes while Botswana are on four points with Zambia at the foot of the table with only three points. With the top two teams qualifying for the tournament, the Warriors need a win in their next match against Botswana to be guaranteed a place at the tournament. Zimbabwe can still afford to draw against Botswana and then beat Zambia in the final match to qualify.

Source - newsday

