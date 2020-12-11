Latest News Editor's Choice


Mushekwi faces salary cut

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago
FORMER Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi is among several football players plying their trade in China facing pay cuts following the approval of a salary cap for all players by the country's football association.

According to a report by the Daily Mail yesterday, the Chinese Super League could be set for an exodus of its biggest names.

Several big names from across the world including former Chelsea star, Oscar have in recent years been heading to China for greener pastures.

The report further said that salaries for domestic players would be capped at £572 000 a year, while foreign players would earn a maximum of £2,7 million a year.

With spending limits having also been imposed for the second and third tier leagues it also affects Mushekwi who is now playing for China League One side Zhejiang Greentown.

While the new regulation is a huge blow especially for the likes of Oscar, who is currently reported to be earning £18,87m a year at Shanghai SIPG, it will have profound effects on players like Mushekwi who has also played for the top division in that country turning out Dalian Yifang.

The former Caps United striker, who has also played in South Africa and Sweden, is reported to be one of the best paid players in the second tier.

The towering striker recently bought a state-of-the-art 45-seater luxury coach believed to be worth US$120 000 for his former team Caps United.

The new regulation will certainly hit his pocket, but he will remain one of the best paid Zimbabweans.

According to the South China Morning Post, there is an option for players on a salary like Oscar's to have it reduced over three years, rather than taking the hit all at once.

Democratic Republic of Congo international Cedric Bakambu formerly of Villarreal who is reported to be on £341 000 a week, will also be affected, Hulk (£293 000 a week) and former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle (£263 000 a week) are other top names facing a similar pay cut.

It is understood according to the report that a large number of foreign players are expected to head out of China to continue their careers elsewhere.

So serious is the country's football federation that it has announced plans to dock six to 24 points for any team exceeding limits and bar them from participating in matches organised by the CFA.

"No matter how big the club is or how famous the player is, we will strictly follow the regulations with no considerations," CFA president Chen Xuyuan said.

"Do not test our determination.

"CSL club expenditure is about 10 times higher than South Korea's K-League and three times higher than Japan's J-league. But our national team is lagging far behind," He said.

"The bubbles not only affect the present of Chinese football, but also hurt its future."

Source - newsday

