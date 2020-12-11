Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
MAKOKOBA residents dumped plastic bags with sewage at Bulawayo City Council offices protesting the municipality's slow response in attending to burst sewage pipes.

The disgruntled residents revealed this during the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) training workshop for the Bulawayo Water Action Social Movement representatives over the weekend.

One of the representatives, Zhwaki Lunga said residents reported burst sewer on November 1 and council did not act until the end of the month, forcing them to take sewage in plastic bags and dump it at the reception of the City Health Department offices.

"Eleven residents participated in this non-violent strategic action on November 30, so as to register their dissatisfaction over poor service delivery," Lunga said.

The residents also said after the November 30 action, the local authority responded two days later and fixed the burst sewer.

However, it was unfortunate that before the end of the week the sewer had burst again.

MIHR co-ordinator Khumbulani Maphosa, while addressing participants at the workshop, applauded the Makokoba residents for peacefully claiming their rights and encouraged other residents to emulate them.

"I am happy you didn't spill the sewage on the flow or on council furniture because that would have been criminal, what you did should be emulated by residents when they see inaction on their rights issues," Maphosa said.

The workshop, which was conducted by MIHR and Community Water Alliance, sought to empower Bulawayo Water Action Social Movement representatives with strategic non-violent tactics to assert their right to water.

MIHR is an organisation that exists to build and strengthen non-violent social movements for the protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said he was not aware of the protest and promised to find out what happened.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mushekwi faces salary cut

50 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

1 min ago | 3 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

2 mins ago | 4 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Loga laments poor preps

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

5 mins ago | 6 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

19 mins ago | 45 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

19 mins ago | 27 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

25 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

26 mins ago | 35 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

29 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

30 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

31 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

31 mins ago | 20 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Homemade gift ideas

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

14 hrs ago | 5877 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

16 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

16 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

16 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

16 hrs ago | 691 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1011 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

18 hrs ago | 995 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

19 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Police intensify border patrols

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

22 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

22 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

22 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

23 hrs ago | 1083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days