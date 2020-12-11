Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe's party in flames

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) yesterday distanced itself from MDC-T's extraordinary congress, delivering a blow to the beleaguered party which was seeking to associate itself with the largest labour movement in the country as internal fissures widened over alleged fraud by its interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

Some party members want Mwonzora suspended for dipping into the party coffers and allegedly "siphoning" $300 000 ahead of the congress where he will battle it out with Thokozani Khupe , party interim chairperson Morgen Komichi and his deputy Elias Mudzuri.

The opposition party, largely formed out of the labour movement, on Monday said it met the ZCTU leadership to sign a code of conduct among other things, but the country's biggest labour union delivered the jab yesterday, saying it won't be part of the congress.

The ZCTU presided over the MDC Alliance congress in 2018, where Nelson Chamisa won the presidency.

"The ZCTU is not involved in the MDC-T extraordinary congress. We were never approached," ZCTU said in a statement.

"ZCTU, as a labour movement, has members across the political divide and individuals like deputy secretary-general Thomas Masvingwe are participating in their individual capacities as supporters of their party."

The MDC-T extraordinary congress is set for this Saturday subject to police and health authorities' approval, but suspended national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has approached the courts seeking its postponement.

The party is also battling internal fissures, with some officials calling for Mwonzora's suspension for allegedly abusing party funds.

Mwonzora on Monday admitted taking the money, but said it was used to pay a lawyer, Sarudzayi Chitsanga, who had a bereavement, adding that the party owed its lawyers, engaged to fight MDC Alliance, US$100 000.

But party members claimed that there was no signed requisition for the money, accusing Mwonzora of withdrawing the funds working with party director of finance Todd Maingire without the knowledge of other leaders.

A party member, Leonard Chisvo, who has already reported Mwonzora to the police, was fuming yesterday calling for the secretary-general's suspension.

Chisvo told journalists yesterday that there were fears that some officials were creating their own structures and demanded the immediate suspension of Mwonzora.

"The party received $7,8 million from the Political Parties Finance Act in May this year, and also received another batch of $161 million recently. There has been much concern over the abuse of party funds in MDC-T. There have never been any party programmes funded by the party, but the money has just been abused," he said.

"Recently, Mwonzora embezzled $300 000 from the party&#8217;s BancABC account and it was not authorised nor accounted for."

Chisvo said Mwonzora gave the loot to his personal lawyer and his presidential campaign manager for the MDC-T&#8217;s forthcoming extraordinary congress, adding that his behaviour should not escape punishment.

"Obviously, there was convergence of sinister interests. The money did not flow into any party programmes nor any intended party issue," Chisvo said.

"The MDC-T members abandoned Chamisa and MDC Alliance accusing them for abusing party funds, lack of transparency and use of militia and lack of democracy. Similarly, Mwonzora has created his own militia and party members are not free to visit the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House due to fear of violence."

Chisvo accuses Mwonzora of usurping the powers of other party organs such as treasurer, presidency, organising and information and elections departments.

He said just as Bhebhe was suspended and ultimately expelled for alleged indiscipline, the same should be done to Mwonzora who he said was facing serious allegations.

"In this scenario, we expect immediate course of action against Mwonzora. There must be no selective application of the rules of the party" he said.

"The allegation that Mwonzora apologised to the standing committee and was forgiven by the acting party president Khupe is not constitutional. They have no mandate to cover up corruption, fraud and criminal offences in the party.

"What interests do they have to forgive someone who has stolen almost half a million dollars? Ordinary party members are neglected while orphans, widows and the physically harmed due to political tension are not looked after," he said, adding that the party should act decisively on the matter.

Chisvo demanded the immediate suspension of Mwonzora from the party.

"Urgently investigate the circumstances under which money was withdrawn and take due legal process to ensure that Mwonzora pays back the $300 000 which he withdrew from the bank and abused.

"An urgent reconfiguration of financial bank signatures and accounting books and that the MDC-T leadership perfects all systems and the delegates to congress, including the voters' role."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mushekwi faces salary cut

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

4 mins ago | 5 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Loga laments poor preps

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

7 mins ago | 7 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

20 mins ago | 48 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

27 mins ago | 30 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

28 mins ago | 38 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

28 mins ago | 40 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

29 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

29 mins ago | 38 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

31 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

31 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

32 mins ago | 31 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

32 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

14 hrs ago | 315 Views

Homemade gift ideas

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

14 hrs ago | 5915 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

16 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

16 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

16 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

16 hrs ago | 692 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1012 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

18 hrs ago | 995 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

19 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Police intensify border patrols

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

22 hrs ago | 1736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days