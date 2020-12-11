Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

News / National

by SImbarashe Sithole

Notorious machete welding Shamva robbers were yesterday jailed to 10 years in prison by Bindura magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

Witness Makuni (34) and Mustafa Sitayela (35) will however spend 7 years 2 months after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that from February to March the convicts pounced on Shamva resident weilding machete assaulted them and robbed them of their valuables farming inputs, laptops and money.Sitayela was then arrested on March 8 while illegally panning for gold in Shamva.Investigations proved that he was facing 6 counts of assault and robbery.He then implicated his accomplice Makuni who was arrested at a bus terminus.Sitayela led police details to his wife Netsai Muzambi where they recovered two laptops.