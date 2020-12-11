Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume today appeared in court on obstruction of course of justice or alternatively contempt of court for allegedly interfering with a key witness, Edgar Dzehonye, in another matter where he is facing criminal abuse of office.

The State led by Mrs Constance Ngombengombe and Mrs Kudzai Chigwedere opposed granting of his bail saying he was likely to interfere with witnesses and abscond trial.

The State called investigating officer Superintendent Joseph Sirihwini to substantiate its grounds of opposing bail.

Through his lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu, Mafume said he was prepared to deposit $30 000 as bail coupled with other conditions.

He appeared before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

