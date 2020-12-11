Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Chiwenga launches his book

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean Deputy President Dr Constantino Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga will launch his book today at the President Mnangagwa's State House.

This was revealed by government spokesman Nick Mangwana via Twitter.

Said Mangwana, "Tonight, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa and the First Lady are hosting a State Banquet on the Launching of a book by the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Health General (Retired), Dr CDGN Chiwenga."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Registar general's trial continues

20 mins ago | 40 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

21 mins ago | 37 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

21 mins ago | 33 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

22 mins ago | 27 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

1 hr ago | 163 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Who are we Black People?

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Khupe's party in flames

11 hrs ago | 4882 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

11 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mushekwi faces salary cut

11 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

11 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

11 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Loga laments poor preps

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

11 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

11 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

11 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

11 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days