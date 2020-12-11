News / National
Dr Chiwenga launches his book
37 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean Deputy President Dr Constantino Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga will launch his book today at the President Mnangagwa's State House.
This was revealed by government spokesman Nick Mangwana via Twitter.
Said Mangwana, "Tonight, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa and the First Lady are hosting a State Banquet on the Launching of a book by the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Health General (Retired), Dr CDGN Chiwenga."
This was revealed by government spokesman Nick Mangwana via Twitter.
Said Mangwana, "Tonight, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa and the First Lady are hosting a State Banquet on the Launching of a book by the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Health General (Retired), Dr CDGN Chiwenga."
Tonight, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa and the First Lady are hosting a State Banquet on the Launching of a book by the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Health General (Retired), Dr CDGN Chiwenga. pic.twitter.com/ZghLGua8CR— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) December 16, 2020
Source - Byo24News