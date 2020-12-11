Chamisa's Senator dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

#BREAKING The MDC Alliance has learnt with great sadness of the passing of Senator Agnes Mloyi. She was a pillar of strength & wisdom to the movement. We extend our deepest condolences to her family & loved ones.



May she rest in peace. — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) December 16, 2020

THE MDC Provincial chairperson for Bulawayo Senator Agnes Mloyi has died.This was revealed by the MDC Alliance via Twitter.Said MDC, "The MDC Alliance has learnt with great sadness of the passing of Senator Agnes Mloyi. She was a pillar of strength & wisdom to the movement. We extend our deepest condolences to her family & loved ones."