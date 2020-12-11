Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's Senator dies

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE MDC Provincial chairperson for Bulawayo Senator Agnes Mloyi has died.

This was revealed by the MDC Alliance via Twitter.

Said MDC, "The MDC Alliance has learnt with great sadness of the passing of Senator Agnes Mloyi. She was a pillar of strength & wisdom to the movement. We extend our deepest condolences to her family & loved ones."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dr Chiwenga launches his book

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Registar general's trial continues

26 mins ago | 56 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

27 mins ago | 49 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

28 mins ago | 39 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

1 hr ago | 178 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Who are we Black People?

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

8 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

Khupe's party in flames

11 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

11 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

11 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

11 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mushekwi faces salary cut

11 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

11 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

11 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Loga laments poor preps

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

11 hrs ago | 4313 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

11 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

11 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

11 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

11 hrs ago | 744 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days