Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Women's League has started distributing Covid-19 relief seed maize to all the country's provinces to cushion vulnerable households.

Touched by the plight of less-privileged in the wake of Covid-19, the Zanu-PF Women's League sourced seed maize which will be distributed to all the country's provinces for the summer cropping season.

Handing over part of the consignment at the revolutionary party headquarters in Harare this Tuesday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Women Affairs and Senate President, Honourable Mabel Chinomona challenged women to work hard as the heavens are promising a bumper harvest.

"We want to thank the Ministry of Lands for the support they are rendering to us. The good rains are promising. I challenge you as women to go and work hard."

The event also saw the Zanu-PF Women's League distributing material for the second phase of face mask production as part of complementing government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

"As women let's play our role to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic."

The goods were received by provincial chairpersons.

The seed maize donation comes at a time when most farmers are implementing the-PFumvudza programme which is meant to ensure food security from the household level.

Source - zbc

