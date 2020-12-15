Latest News Editor's Choice


Zinara pines for forex payments

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago
Transport Minister Biggie Matiza says that the use of US dollars for toll payments, is just a temporary measure that ministry wants to use for the festive season.

The long-term strategy the ministry is working on include e-tolling and the use of Zinara cards.

Matiza said the use of mobile money and bank cards had proved to be problematic because of network and connectivity challenges, as he urged motorists to use the Zinara pre-paid card instead.


Source - Daily News

