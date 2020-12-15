Zinara pines for forex payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

Transport Minister Biggie Matiza says that the use of US dollars for toll payments, is just a temporary measure that ministry wants to use for the festive season.The long-term strategy the ministry is working on include e-tolling and the use of Zinara cards.Matiza said the use of mobile money and bank cards had proved to be problematic because of network and connectivity challenges, as he urged motorists to use the Zinara pre-paid card instead.