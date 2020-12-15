Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa gags Zanu-PF followers

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday gagged Zanu-PF members from discussing party issues in both mainstream and social media following the chaos that rocked the DCC elections.

Addressing a politburo meeting, Mnangagwa also gave hope to some defeated party bigwigs, whom he said deserved to have their grievances heard. He is also set to have a meeting with the security department as he seeks to end the DCC fallout.

Mnangagwa said the DCC elections were meant to unite the party rather than cause divisions.

Zanu-PF secretary for security said that the chaos that characterised the elections had been engineered by remnants of he G40 and Gamatox factions as they continued to attempt to weave their way back into the party. 


Source - Daily News

