MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

by Daniel Itai
18 secs ago | Views
The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has bemoaned the lack of political justice that is being witnessed by some of their remembers.
Over the past several months some members of the Youth Assembly have had their cases postponed by the Courts on numerous occasions which is seemingly not sitting well with the Youth Assembly.

"Today, the 17th of December, Youth Assembly National Vice Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri (Cde Chauya Chauya), Policy and Research Secretary Hon. Joana Mamombe (Cde Madikizela) and Deputy Organizer Netsai Marova (Cde Kanjiva) still find themselves being moved from one Court room to another in what has become a systematic persecution by prosecution by Emmerson Mnangagwa's fascist regime.

We all know that the cooked up case that the trio faked their own abduction is a desperate attempt and undiluted lies to diffuse international condemnation facing Mnangagwa's regime when it comes to human rights issues.

It is very crystal clear that the state's continued persecution of the trio is bent on sanitization of the image of the regime which has been hugely soiled by the abduction case.

What is sad and regrettable is that the same regime that must account to the abduction and torture of the trio is now using persecution by prosecution to save its face from regional and international flak.

Mnangagwa knows very well that his regime has become an anathema to the community of nations due to its unfathomable penchant for human rights abuses.
The trio's trumped up case is now at the point of trial. Cde Chauya Chauya, Cde Madikizela and Cde Kanjiva's trial was supposed to commence today, meanwhile the trio have been remanded to 22 January 2021.

If we are all in agreement that our girls are innocent, it will be prudent to come out in numbers in solidarity especially in a month in which we commemorate 16 Days against Gender Based Violence.

Silence at this juncture when our young females are facing unjustified persecution is betrayal, Joana, Cecilia and Netsai deserve justice and not persecution," said Stephen Chuma, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly's national spokesperson.

@danielItai_zw


Source - Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

