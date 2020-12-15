Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Mt Darwin man has been convicted and sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping his six-year-old step daughter.Crimson Zvipundu aged 50 who was convicted for raping his 6 year old step daughter will serve an effective 15 years in prison while 3 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.According to the state, Zvipundu committed the heinous act in October this year after the minor was left in his custody by her mother.The convict bought the minor's silence through excessive threats but was eventually arrested after a tip-off by neighbours.