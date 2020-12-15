Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume denied bail

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
HARARE magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna has denied bail to Harare mayor Jacob Mafume who is facing charges of obstruction of course of justice or alternatively contempt of court after he allegedly interfered with a key witness, Edgar Dzehonye, in another matter where he is facing criminal abuse of office.

In his ruling Mr Nduna said no condition was going to deter the accused from interfering with witnesses.

"It is clear that condition of not interfering with witnesses was not going to be neutralised by any condition and that calls for the accused to be put in prison. Therefore bail is refused," ruled Mr Nduna.

Mr Nduna deferred the matter to January 28 2021.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
