Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

Retired ZRP Commissioner Adolf Moyo who retired on December 8, 2020 died three days into his retirement, Commissioner General Godwin Matanga confirmed the sad news.

Matanga said Moyo died at Westend Clinic on December 11, 2020 where he was admitted.

The Mirror has gathered that Moyo will be buried in Plumtree tomorrow (Wednesday) and Matanga will be in attendance together with other senior officers.

Moyo left the country in November 1977 via Botswana into Zambia where he received military training. He worked under the tutelage of the late ZIPRA commander, Dumiso Dabengwa and later as an instructor as well.

After Independence Moyo joined the Police until the time of his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Josphine Marisa, five children, three girls and two boys and six grandchildren.


