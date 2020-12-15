Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 32 year old cattle rustler from Bindura was yesterday sentenced to 27 years behind bars after he was found guilty of stock theft by magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

The 32 year old Donald Mukombe was convicted after pleading guilty to 3 counts of stock theft while his accomplice Brighton Mudzongachiso who denied the charges is being tried separately.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on November 14 the accused stole 5 cattle from 3 different farms before driving them to Mudzongachiso's place for storage.The accused sold one beast to ZIMTA Mashonaland central boss, Lewis Banda who assisted police with investigations leading to the convict's arrest.The convict was also ordered to restitute one of the stolen cattle which had already been slaughtered.