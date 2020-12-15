Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF disappointed many party bigwigs after the party endorsed most of the results of the recent hotly disputed district coordinating committee elections (DCC) elections.

Among those who were left in the lurch are party heavyweights in Midlands and Masvingo provinces who had alleged electoral chicanery during the recent internal polls and were hoping for reruns.

Instead, the politburo only ordered reruns in a few districts where rains had disrupted the voting process.

The reruns in Mutare Urban, Makonde and Tsholotsho districts, will be held on December 28.

Some contentious results in Zaka and Kwekwe were allowed to stand even though Mnangagwa allies had raised complaints of electoral fraud.


Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

15 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2289 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 409 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 478 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days