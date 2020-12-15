Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF disappointed many party bigwigs after the party endorsed most of the results of the recent hotly disputed district coordinating committee elections (DCC) elections.Among those who were left in the lurch are party heavyweights in Midlands and Masvingo provinces who had alleged electoral chicanery during the recent internal polls and were hoping for reruns.Instead, the politburo only ordered reruns in a few districts where rains had disrupted the voting process.The reruns in Mutare Urban, Makonde and Tsholotsho districts, will be held on December 28.Some contentious results in Zaka and Kwekwe were allowed to stand even though Mnangagwa allies had raised complaints of electoral fraud.