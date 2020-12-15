Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government has given the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC the green light to go ahead with its extraordinary congress tomorrow, albeit in a decentralized manner.

MDC acting spokesperson said the gathering would be held simultaneously in five provinces around the country as clusters. Harare, Chitungwiza, Mashonaland Central, West and East would be grouped together in the capital.

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South would meet in Bulawayo while Midlands North and South would congregate in Kwekwe or Gweru. Manicaland would meet in Mutare and Masvingo would meet in that city or any other town in the province.

Mashakada said strict social distancing rules would be observed. Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri are contesting for the party's presidency.



Source - Daily News

