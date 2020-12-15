Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has castigated MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for being a "shameless liar" after the opposition leader tried to blame the Government for the demolitions of houses in the suburb of Budiriro in Harare when in fact it was his party that sanctioned the ill-timed move.

While addressing journalists at the Politburo meeting on Wednesday, acting Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Mr Chamisa should not try to hide behind a finger.

"Let me put the record straight, the demolitions were sought and carried out by the MDC-A ran municipality but what surprises us is that Mr Chamisa, fully aware that his council was behind the demolitions went and sought to blame it on the central government, a complete falsehood, a complete lie. The record is very clear".

Chinamasa said the ruling party had made it clear that they would be no demolitions until and unless alternative accommodation has been found.


"We were not aware that despite those pronouncements on our part, the municipal council of Harare would go ahead, with the blessing of their leader Mr Chamisa and demolish without offering alternative arrangements.

"We are aware that they had gone and sought a court order.

"I want to believe what colleagues of Mr Chamisa say about him that he is opportunistic.

"He lacks moral fibre to accept that they erred in demolishing houses.

"He clearly has no regard for the truth and we condemn this lack of principle in the strongest terms," Chinamasa said.

Following the demolition of houses in Budiriro, Government has now intervened to provide shelter for the victims of the callous move by the MDC-ran municipality.

Last week, Mr Chamisa, with his hangers-on in tow, visited families whose houses were demolished by the MDC-A controlled council and blamed Government for it.

However, in his own words, Mr Chamisa told a South African television station that his party is seeking to leave a mark in urban centres where it controls, a statement that might have found expression in the recent razing down of houses in the middle of the rainy season.

"We are in charge of 28 municipalities in towns and cities out of the 32, so basically Zanu-PF is a party in the rural areas, in the urban areas they are basically there on our own terms because we are the leading party there" Mr Chamisa said.

Mr Chamisa admitted that the MDC-A, which was formerly called the MDC before a series of splits saw offshoots sprouting over the years, has been in charge of a host of local authorities for more than a decade now. Howeve,r critics say the opposition has done little to bring cheer to urbanites who grapple with poor service delivery on a daily basis.

Under the watch of MDC-A Harare has morphed from being the sunshine city into the stench capital, where rivulets of sewage flow freely, while heaps of garbage are a common site, not only in residential suburbs but also in the heart of the city.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

15 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2290 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 478 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days