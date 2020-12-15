Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T Congress collapses

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
SERIOUS fissures have emerged ahead of the MDC-T extraordinary congress set for today (Saturday) as rival factions scuttled the process leading to its abandonment.

The opposition party's spokesperson, Tapiwa Mashakada confirmed Saturday afternoon that the congress was no longer taking place.

He, however, played down the infighting in the party blaming logistical challenges as the reason why the congress failed to take place.

"I have to advise all our MDC-T party structures, supporters and delegates that the much awaited EOC (extraordinary congress) has been postponed to a date soon to be advised," Mashakada said.

"This development has been necessitated by logistical challenges that we underestimated and these are being sorted out so that party holds a seamless extraordinary congress. We owe it to our members to hold a transparent, democratic and credible congress that will elect the successor to our late iconic leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

"The decision to postpone congress was arrived at after all the contestants agreed that more preparations needed to be done in order to deliver a credible congress that will reflect the will of the 4 500 MDC-T delegates," said Mashakada.

The candidates at the extraordinary congress are; MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri.

However, sources in the opposition party said there was serious infighting among the rival candidates.

The party's standing committee was Saturday morning and afternoon locked-up in a heated meeting at the party's headquarters Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House better known as Harvest House to iron out their differences.

According to sources, Khupe is alleged to be accusing Mwonzora of mobilising people who were not in the 2014 party structures to attend as delegates and vote.

The March 2020 Supreme Court ruling says the MDC-T 2014 structures should vote and elect a new leader to replace Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

However, Mwonzora who is reported to have bused in hundreds of people from Manicaland province wanted the congress to proceed, but Khupe, Mudzuri and Komichi, ganged up against him. Mwonzora is a senator in Nyanga district, which is in Manicaland.

"Hundreds of people from Manicaland are stuck at Harvest House as the congress has been blocked by the other candidates," one of the sources told NewZimbabwe.com.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC-T Congress rescheduled to 27 December

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Kuvimba Mining House targets 500 000 ounces of gold

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

English exam leak: Buhera candidates caught with answers

9 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Juvenile (13) gets pregnant after watching videos with a male colleague

9 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Chamisa's councillors jailed for staging anti-Mnangagwa demo

9 hrs ago | 1238 Views

'July Moyo's interference with councils - poisonous, destructive'

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe children malnourished as Covid-19 crisis deepens, says Steve Hanke

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Will Zimbabwe get COVID-19 vaccine?

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Khupe calls off congress

10 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Simba Stars arrive for FC Platinum clash

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

Council sued over sewage

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mthuli Ncube allocates $595 million for Parliament buses and vehicles

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Minister admits to policy inconsistency

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Magistrate acquits ARTUZ leader, convicts another

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

BAZ licences 3 community radio stations

10 hrs ago | 150 Views

COVID-19 perfect cover for autocrats

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

The harassment of nurses is getting ridiculous!

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

COVID-19 testing promotion for cross-border traders

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Tongogara RDC CEO in court for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

BCC workers down tools over poor remuneration and delayed pay

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

State-of-the-art hospital for Victoria Falls

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

Abdul prosecutor Kasema to spend weekend in jail

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Brave lawyer goes after RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

10 hrs ago | 698 Views

Married woman dies after sleep-over at lover's house

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mpilo records four-day alarming Covid-19 cases

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa donates to prisons

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chiwenga triggers important political science debate

10 hrs ago | 842 Views

Christmas isn't Christian, it's a pagan tradition . . .

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa reassigned Permanent Secretary

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chiwenga says vision 2030 achievable

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa disapproves the Nehanda statue

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Zimbabwean hearse driver jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa ties down permanent secretaries to performance

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

An open letter to all former Zipra cadres - Response to comments from the president of the MLF

18 hrs ago | 1025 Views

MDC Alliance blames State Security Minister for members' arrests

18 hrs ago | 549 Views

'SA can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability' - not until Zimbabweans finally deal with gadflies

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cop sets dogs on minor

21 hrs ago | 894 Views

NRZ train derails near Bulawayo, 2 dead, 7 injured

21 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Only 7% of Zimbabweans contributing to social security, says NSSA

22 hrs ago | 487 Views

Form 3 girl beds two, in pregnancy dilemma

22 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Woman bludgeoned to death by hubby over plate of isitshwala

22 hrs ago | 683 Views

Caoimhín Kelleher stepping up to the mark for Liverpool

22 hrs ago | 424 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days