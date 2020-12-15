Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forex earnings inch closer to US$6 billion

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The economy has been resilient for much of the year, with key macroeconomic fundamentals reflecting strong performance in the January to November period despite the fallout from the coronavirus, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya said on Thursday.

Going forward, he said, key focus areas will be fiscal stability and sustainability (balanced budget), monetary stability (stable exchange rate) and financial system stability (healthy banks that can support the economy).

Addressing a Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) half-day conference on Thursday, Dr Mangudya said key statistical indicators showed that the economy was now on a sound footing.

This year, the country has witnessed remarkable growth in export receipts and foreign currency cash and nostro holdings, Diaspora inflows and industrial output.

Inflation continues to decline, while the exchange has stabilised since the introduction of the Foreign Currency Auction System on June 23.

The Government, Dr Mangudya added, was moving in to entrench the prevailing stability.

"Money supply has been growing below what we had targeted. Our target is 25 percent on a quarter-by-quarter basis. If you look at November, we had targeted $25 billion and we are at $17 billion, which is below the target.

"The growth of money supply in Zimbabwe is contained. By this time last year, it had too much money in the economy. This time, the amount of money is not too much so as to cause (rapid) inflation; it is just enough for us to continue to survive," he said.

Following the introduction of the auction system, the spread between the highest and lowest bid rates had narrowed to between US$1/$80 and US$1/90.

The gap between the ruling auction rate and the parallel market rates has also narrowed.

Much of the stability can be attributed to a cocktail of measures governing use of free funds, including controls around thresholds for mobile money transactions.

"If you check from Auction 11 and auction 19, the exchange rate has been stable — that is what brings stability."

Most of the funds allotted to importers, he said, went to raw materials, capital equipment, consumables and some products like maize and wheat to cover deficits caused by drought.

Over the 11 months to November 2020, Dr Mangudya said the economy had generated US$5,8 billion compared to US$4,9 billion over the same period in 2019, despite the negative impact of Covid-19, which affected local business activity, particularly during the lockdown period.

"Despite the negative effect of Covid-19, this economy has been resilient and we want to thank the business community for continuously working hard for this economy," Dr Mangudya said.

Exports rose by 9 percent to US$3,7 billion during the period from US$3,3 billion a year ago.

Diaspora remittances went up 17 percent on a year-on-year basis and this helped provide the liquidity required to sustain the foreign currency auction market.

"Manufacturing has done wonders in 2020, a growth of 26,7 percent, that is not a small achievement," he said.

But sectors such as mining, services and agriculture declined.

Overall, the country used US$1 billion to buy consumptive goods such as maize and wheat to cover shortfalls caused by drought.

The global figure used for exports topped US$4 billion.

Dr Mangudya said: "We spent US$4 billion after having earned US$5,8 billion. It means that our nostro position increased, because you now say income minus earnings, gives you what you are holding, so these are the numbers."

The country's foreign currency position has improved from US$130 million in 2009 to US$1,1 billion in 2020.

"As at end of November 2020, banks held US$466 million as an aggregate amount of money (foreign currency) in the banking system in Zimbabwe. Who is the owner of this money? It is the private sector, Government and individuals . . . This amount excludes what I hear people call local US dollars," he said.

The funds will remain in banks to liquefy the economy.

Monetary authorities expect annual inflation, which started the year at 473 percent and reached a peak of 763 percent, to end 2021 at single-digit level.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

1 hr ago | 141 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

1 hr ago | 94 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis man-made'

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo shelves water shedding

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Emergency passport applications in Harare only

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe to set up 15 gold servicing centres

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants raise red flag over Liberation Struggle Act

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga and the decolonisation of the field of political science

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Unity Accord: Pan-Africanism & nationalist leadership legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Free sanitary wear for school girls

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF official killed at a 'shebeen'

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Traffic surges at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

School in Vumba renamed after Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa launches 'National Dress Fabric'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister Chitando dragged to court for 'grabbing' 8 gold claims

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

MDC infighting timeline 2014 - 2020

17 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Spooks investigate US$45m CAPS deal

17 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe's Rtd Col. Dyck holds fort in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 4949 Views

US, British hypocrisy on Zimbabwe exposed

17 hrs ago | 1583 Views

MDC-T Congress rescheduled to 27 December

18 hrs ago | 1886 Views

MDC-T Congress collapses

18 hrs ago | 1911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days