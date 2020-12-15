Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo shelves water shedding

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council will this week temporarily shelve its excruciating water shedding programme to allow residents to enjoy the festive holiday.

The city has been failing to supply adequate water to most suburbs resulting in a tight water shedding schedule, resulting in some areas only receiving the precious liquid as and when it is available.

Some suburbs have not received tapped water for many months after the council indicated that it will only be able to supply the water if its supply dams receive enough during this rainy season.

In some areas residents have turned to unsafe sources resulting in the outbreak of water borne diseases.
Early this year nine people died while more than 1 500 residents fell ill mainly in Luveve following an outbreak of diarrhoea in the suburb.

However, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said while the city is still struggling with providing enough water, they wanted to supply the commodity to all areas during the festive season to ensure that people celebrate properly.

"It depends on the situation, normally for Christmas and New Year we have water and this is what we want to do this year again, but this will also depend on the logistics but yes, we will provide water for Bulawayo," said Mr Dube.

He, however, said while the city would need to provide water to all areas, other factors beyond the control of the local authority might come into play.

"Breakdowns do occur unexpectedly and there can be power outages which is our biggest challenge now. Pumping then becomes a challenge as it is driven by electricity, if there is no electricity, just like what has happened lately where we have outages regularly, this can make our pumping become poor and we fail to supply water to the city.

"But we will certainly try and give residents water during this festive period especially on Christmas and New Year's Day," he said.

Mr Dube said residents should remain conscious of the water shortage that the city is experiencing and there is a need for them to act responsibly.

"The message on water is very clear, the very little that we have has to be conserved, we do not have enough water in the city."

The city has tried a number of initiatives to increase its water capacity including proposals to use recycled water from Khami Dam, but residents have raised objections over the use of water from the long decommissioned dam.

The city's supply dams are located in Matabeleland South Province and there have been hopes that with the whole country experiencing good rains, there would be significant inflows into the dams.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), there has been significant inflows in the country's dams raising hope not only for Bulawayo but other cities and towns that are also facing water shortages.
Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Majorie Munyonga said the dam levels across the country have gone up since the start of the rainy season.

"Water levels in a number of the country's major dams continued on an upward trend following the rainfall activity that is currently being experienced in various parts of the country.

As of December 14, 2020, the national dam level average stood at 43,5 percent marking a 6,99 percent improvement since December 7, 2020," she said.

"Gwayi Catchment has a dam level average of 51 percent, Manyame 57,8 percent, Mazowe 39,7 percent, Mzingwane 34,7 percent, Runde 40,7 percent, Sanyati 46,6 percent and Save 45 percent."

According to statistics some of the dams that supply Bulawayo have also recorded significant inflows.

Umzingwane Dam is 11,5 percent full, Mtshabezi Dam is at 24,5 percent while Inyankuni is 35,1 percent full.

Lower and Upper Ncema dams are 7,5 and 7,4 percent full respectively.
Mrs Munyonga said a number of small-sized dams are already full including Ngwenya Dam, Lower Mgusa, Exchange, Pollards, Nyangombe, Bulilima, Nyajena, Lowe Zibagwe, Padres Pool, Somalala and Bangazaan.

"While water levels in the dams continue improving, the need to conserve water still remains and water users across the board are advised to continue using water sparingly and efficiently.

Those using raw water form Zinwa managed dams are advised to ensure that such use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required by the law," she said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis man-made'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Emergency passport applications in Harare only

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe to set up 15 gold servicing centres

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants raise red flag over Liberation Struggle Act

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chiwenga and the decolonisation of the field of political science

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Unity Accord: Pan-Africanism & nationalist leadership legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Forex earnings inch closer to US$6 billion

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Free sanitary wear for school girls

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF official killed at a 'shebeen'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Traffic surges at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

School in Vumba renamed after Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa launches 'National Dress Fabric'

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Minister Chitando dragged to court for 'grabbing' 8 gold claims

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC infighting timeline 2014 - 2020

17 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Spooks investigate US$45m CAPS deal

17 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabwe's Rtd Col. Dyck holds fort in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 4989 Views

US, British hypocrisy on Zimbabwe exposed

17 hrs ago | 1590 Views

MDC-T Congress rescheduled to 27 December

18 hrs ago | 1893 Views

MDC-T Congress collapses

18 hrs ago | 1917 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days