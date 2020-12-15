Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will now resume local manufacturing of Antiretrovirals (ARVs) and other drugs using local pharmaceutical companies as the country has been losing millions of foreign currency by procuring them from India and China through middlemen at a high cost.

The move will capacitate local manufactures who will now supply the local market and in turn save on the much-needed forex.

In 2004, Zimbabwe used to manufacture its own generic ARVs and other drugs through Varichem Pharmaceuticals, but production stopped in 2012 as the Government, who was the largest client, started getting their drugs from India through donors who up to date, supply about 90 percent of ARVs to the country.

Donors do not procure their drugs locally, hence the company was forced to stop manufacturing drugs as they had no uptake.

Over one million people are on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in the country and the drugs have all along been imported from China and India at a high cost as middlemen were doing the procurement for the Government.

Minister of Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro told Sunday News in an interview that the long-term vision of National Aids Council (Nac) and the ministry is to be able to manufacture drugs including ARVs locally, so there is a need to look at drug manufacturing companies and have collaborations with them.

"I must say the ARVs that we were using as a country were all imported via third parties who would then go through fourth parties and sell to the Government. And these were very expensive but we are going to make sure these ARVs and other drugs are now going to be manufactured locally by our own local companies and this will bring down the cost of drugs," said Dr Mangwiro.

He said Zimbabwe recently managed to make procurement without middlemen and will now use that route while they capacitate local firms.

"Natpharm has not been able to buy drugs directly from the manufacturer in India because the middlemen wanted to do the job himself and supply the Government, not the other way round where the Government buys in bulk and gives the middlemen to distribute.

"However, Natpharm recently went straight to the manufacturer and bought for themselves despite the fretting of the middlemen and we will continue while we capacitate our own industry for the ARV supply," he said.

Nac chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said the country was going to utilise local drug manufacturing companies for this venture.

"We are looking at companies like CAPS, Varichem, Datlabs and Johnson & Johnson. Those are companies that used to be in Zimbabwe and used to manufacture drugs. There is a need to look at those companies and see how we can make collaborations.

"That way, we are able to save in terms of foreign currency and we are also able to create employment and even export to the region," he said.

Dr Madzima said Nac was mandated to identify how they could be relevant in terms of manufacturing of life saving ARVs.

However, it is not an overnight process, he said.

"There are a lot of procedures such as getting the active pharmaceutical ingredients, the issue of having the drugs pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation and also the market itself, are we able to absorb, will there be cost benefit. So, these things have to be interrogated.

"If these drugs are WHO pre-qualified then how do our partners come in, remember we also get support in terms of procuring ARVs from Global Fund, Pepfar, so all these things have to be answered. The process has however started," said Dr Madzima.

He said the short-term measure that has been adopted is to cut the middle men and procure directly from the manufacturer.

"So, all those things are being looked at and the bottom line and wish is to minimise and cut to the lowest level possibly the cost of ARVs."

He said local manufacturing of ARVs and other drugs is in line with what the Ministry and NAC would also want and to ensure drugs freely available to everyone.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis man-made'

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo shelves water shedding

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Emergency passport applications in Harare only

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe to set up 15 gold servicing centres

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants raise red flag over Liberation Struggle Act

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chiwenga and the decolonisation of the field of political science

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Unity Accord: Pan-Africanism & nationalist leadership legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Forex earnings inch closer to US$6 billion

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Free sanitary wear for school girls

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF official killed at a 'shebeen'

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Traffic surges at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

School in Vumba renamed after Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa launches 'National Dress Fabric'

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Minister Chitando dragged to court for 'grabbing' 8 gold claims

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

MDC infighting timeline 2014 - 2020

17 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Spooks investigate US$45m CAPS deal

17 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe's Rtd Col. Dyck holds fort in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 5033 Views

US, British hypocrisy on Zimbabwe exposed

18 hrs ago | 1600 Views

MDC-T Congress rescheduled to 27 December

19 hrs ago | 1898 Views

MDC-T Congress collapses

19 hrs ago | 1920 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days