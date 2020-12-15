Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FANS, artistes and promoters were left searching for concealed answers after local authorities reportedly ordered a last-minute cancellation of a Friday night gig where musical giants Winky D and Jah Prayzah were billed to perform live at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), Standard Style has learned.

The show — themed Best of Both Worlds - had been scheduled for livestream on the Gateway Stream Pay-PerView (PPV) platform while a maximum of 100 VIP guests would have physically attended so as to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

However, the police reportedly stormed the venue at the 11th hour before pulling the plug on the entire event.

Efforts to get comment from show promoters Kayse Connect did not yield much yesterday as they promised to release a comprehensive press statement over the incident, but had not done so at the time of going to print.

"We regret to advise that despite our efforts it has become impossible to proceed with the Jah Prayzah and Winky D Best of Both Worlds pay per view event as initially scheduled. We will update you on further details soon. We sincerely apologise," wrote Kayse on their social media platforms.

But, by yesterday afternoon fans would not have any of it as they were still in the dark about what happened for the show to fail as well as why they were not getting enough information around the issue.

"Chased my ticket a week before and I also bought Econet data bundles for the event so I was very disappointed when I realised that the show had been cancelled via Facebook.  Now I don't know if they are going to refund or what, at least they should communicate with us via email as they did when they sent reminders," said one Shadreck Chitenga, a disgruntled music fan.

It is not clear why the virtual part of the show was stopped, but has been as unfair on the organisers who have lost a huge investment in planning expenses as well as the refunds they may have to do.

The enforcement of health protocols is of paramount importance, but of late, local restrictions have been selectively used as reason to block or grant permission for different events in the country.

While the music gig was cancelled, dozens of people, including high-ranking government officials, could be seen attending what was dubbed a launch of the national dress yesterday prompting respected promoter as well blogger Plot Mhako to brand the supposed enforcement of law on Friday night as a scam.

"The promoter took a risk, invested big, created many jobs, was attempting to open a new digital avenue for the creative industries. To wait for the 11th hour to stop the event is a wicked act. Enemies of progress," wrote Mhako.

"What stinks is the selective application of the laws/regulations, a heavyhanded and punitive approach towards progressive efforts. There is no sincerity in much of the 'development' talk from officials. Sad for days."

As the world grapples with the effects of the global pandemic, Gateway Stream music application that had partnered Kayse for the livestream has been seen as a worthy lifeline for artistes.

Last Sunday, they successfully hosted gospel songbird Janet Manyowa at the HICC with over 400 people watching online through PPV.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment yesterday as he was said to be out of the office.

This is not the first time police have disrupted an arts show. Recently the law enforcement agents stormed the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and stopped the event for violating Covid-19 regulations.

It is uncertain whether the police will continue with the disjointed approach in their application of the law, but what has become apparent is that if they do, the creative industry will suffer a huge blow to their already compromised finances.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

1 hr ago | 93 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis man-made'

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo shelves water shedding

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Emergency passport applications in Harare only

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe to set up 15 gold servicing centres

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants raise red flag over Liberation Struggle Act

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga and the decolonisation of the field of political science

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Unity Accord: Pan-Africanism & nationalist leadership legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Forex earnings inch closer to US$6 billion

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Free sanitary wear for school girls

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF official killed at a 'shebeen'

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Traffic surges at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

School in Vumba renamed after Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa launches 'National Dress Fabric'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister Chitando dragged to court for 'grabbing' 8 gold claims

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

MDC infighting timeline 2014 - 2020

17 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Spooks investigate US$45m CAPS deal

17 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zimbabwe's Rtd Col. Dyck holds fort in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 4949 Views

US, British hypocrisy on Zimbabwe exposed

17 hrs ago | 1583 Views

MDC-T Congress rescheduled to 27 December

18 hrs ago | 1885 Views

MDC-T Congress collapses

18 hrs ago | 1911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days