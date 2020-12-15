Man (39) caught panties down attempting to rape minor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers of Nyamuseve in Guruve were left shell shocked after they caught an illegal gold miner panties down attempting to rape a 14 year old girl at the back of her grandmother's kitchen.

Edson Gwaze (39) was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where he was convicted of attempted rape by regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.He was sentenced to 16 years behind bars of which two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on August 29 Gwaze met the complainant (name withheld) at a gold panning site and followed her on her way home.He approached complainant's grandmother purporting to be a sadza buyer.The grandmother told Gwaze that they were not selling food.Gwaze saw the complainant coming out of her grandmother's kitchen going to the back of the kitchen and he followed her.Upon coming close to the girl he tripped her down and removed his panties trying to force himself on her.The complainant screamed for help prompting the grandmother to rush to the scene where she found the convict on top of the complainant.Villagers came to her rescue and arrested Gwaze.