ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

by Staff Reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has redeployed 84 senior police officers throughout the country.

Commissioner Moses Magandi has been moved from Gweru to head the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Harare, replacing CID director Comm Chrispen Charumbira who was recently arrested for criminal abuse of office.

Asst Comm Patrick Majuta has been transferred from CID Law and Order section in Harare to CID headquarters as the deputy director for law and order.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the transfers were necessitated by recent promotions.

"When there have been promotions, there are transfers to fill in the gaps that could have been left either by death or the need for job rotation so that the organisation benefits from the expertise that certain officers have," he said.

Some of the transfers include Comm A Moyo from PGHQ Command Agriculture to the PGHQ crime as chief staff officer.

Asst Comm Mthimukulu was transferred from Mashonaland East to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) administration as senior staff officer, while Asst Comm D Dhlakama was moved from Manicaland provincial headquarters to PGHQ internal investigations as senior staff officer.

In Harare province, Comm W Tembo was transferred from the PGHQ Admin to Harare provincial headquarters as Officer Commanding.

In Mashonaland East, Asst Comm SG Ndou was transferred from CID to Mashonaland East provincial headquarters as Acting Officer Commanding while Asst Comm G Mugonda from Murehwa district headquarters was transferred to Mashonaland East provincial headquarters as Asst Commissioner crime.

Commissioner P Makotose from Mashonaland West provincial headquarters to Mashonaland Central provincial headquarters as Officer Commanding.

In Mashonaland Central Comm David Mahoya was transferred to Masvingo as provincial headquarters as officer commanding.

Asst Comm Florence Marume was transferred from Mutare Central district headquarters to Masvingo provincial headquarters as Asst Comm in charge of administration.

In Matabeleland North, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza will remain Matabeleland North provincial headquarters as Officer Commanding.

Under CID, Asst Comm B Bangajena was transferred from Manicaland provincial headquarters to CID headquarters a deputy director commercial crimes department.


Source - Herald

