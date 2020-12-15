Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

News / National

by Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has resumed road rehabilitation works along the Kwekwe-Nkayi Highway after several months of delay due to shortage of construction material.The road, which is part of the Kwekwe-Lupane Highway project, is expected to serve as the shortest link between Harare and Victoria Falls by reducing the distance by more than 100 kilometres when complete.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development embarked on the road infrastructural development project with a view of upgrading major roads in the country.However, due to lack of resources among other factors, the road works were shelved last year and only resumed this month after the Government mobilised the required resources.Midlands provincial roads engineer, Isaac Mafurira, confirmed that work has resumed but progress was being hampered by incessant rains."We have resumed work on the project but we will not be doing much."We are only doing surface work and will stop since rains are now at peak."We expect to continue with the project next year," said Eng Mafurira.Silobela legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu hailed the resumption of the road works saying they were long overdue adding that the poor state of road had adversely affected investment in the area."We are very glad as Silobela for the resumption of work at the Kwekwe-Nkayi Road."This has been long overdue as delays hamper business in Silobela and other surrounding areas," he said."I would want to thank the Government for this great work and Silobela people especially those effectively participating in various Silobela platforms calling for the road to be tarred."Manoki-Mpofu said the Kwekwe-Lupane Highway project should be fast-tracked to unlock huge economic benefits to the nation."It is our wish and hope that the road will be tarred from Kwekwe to Lupane and this road will be a game changer not only for Silobela but entire Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces," he said.