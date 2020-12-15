Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

by Staff Reporter
28 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has resumed road rehabilitation works along the Kwekwe-Nkayi Highway after several months of delay due to shortage of construction material.

The road, which is part of the Kwekwe-Lupane Highway project, is expected to serve as the shortest link between Harare and Victoria Falls by reducing the distance by more than 100 kilometres when complete.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development embarked on the road infrastructural development project with a view of upgrading major roads in the country.

However, due to lack of resources among other factors, the road works were shelved last year and only resumed this month after the Government mobilised the required resources.

Midlands provincial roads engineer, Isaac Mafurira, confirmed that work has resumed but progress was being hampered by incessant rains.

"We have resumed work on the project but we will not be doing much.

"We are only doing surface work and will stop since rains are now at peak.

"We expect to continue with the project next year," said Eng Mafurira.

Silobela legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu hailed the resumption of the road works saying they were long overdue adding that the poor state of road had adversely affected investment in the area.

"We are very glad as Silobela for the resumption of work at the Kwekwe-Nkayi Road.

"This has been long overdue as delays hamper business in Silobela and other surrounding areas," he said.

"I would want to thank the Government for this great work and Silobela people especially those effectively participating in various Silobela platforms calling for the road to be tarred."

Manoki-Mpofu said the Kwekwe-Lupane Highway project should be fast-tracked to unlock huge economic benefits to the nation.

"It is our wish and hope that the road will be tarred from Kwekwe to Lupane and this road will be a game changer not only for Silobela but entire Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces," he said.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

5 mins ago | 8 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

9 mins ago | 12 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

33 mins ago | 7 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Man (39) caught panties down attempting to rape minor

44 mins ago | 41 Views

KayNine Studios set to benefit artistes in Sadc set up

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Injiva ngamanga ziyabulala!

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bus falls in a ditch, scores injured

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZESA approves payment of bills in US$

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

As long as Zimbabweans accept crumbs from ruling elites' table, we will forever suffer

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

How to spend holidays during the pandemic

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nehanda couldn't have such loaded boot and youthful face

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Mnangagwa must fulfil promises for sanctions to go,' says sanctions denialist UK

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

MDC chaos worsens

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Xenophobic tensions surge in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 873 Views

Another murder rocks Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 808 Views

ZIMTA Mashonaland Central Boss Acquitted

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

The benefits of an education degree

13 hrs ago | 1363 Views

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

15 hrs ago | 1933 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

15 hrs ago | 1199 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

15 hrs ago | 1232 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

15 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

16 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

16 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

16 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

16 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

16 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

16 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

16 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

16 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

17 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

17 hrs ago | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days