Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

by Staff Reporter
ZIMBABWE has recorded two more Covid-19 related deaths and 104 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 12 151.

The two deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces.

So far, the total number of people who succumbed to the virus now stands at 318 while the national recovery rate stands at 82,2 percent.

A total of 1 581 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was at 6,6 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, of the 104 new cases, 98 are local cases while six are Mozambican drivers. The highest number of 34 cases was reported in Harare followed by Manicaland which had 21 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded 16 new cases while Matabeleland South had 12 new cases. Mashonaland West had 15 cases.

Masvingo and Matabeleland North had four and two new cases respectively.

"As of December 19, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 12 151 confirmed cases, 9 984 recoveries and 318 deaths," reads the statement.

"Ninety new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 82,2 percent and active case go up to 1 849 today."

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 3 082 cases, 2 470 recoveries, 525 active cases and 87 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 1 269 cases, 959 recoveries, 200 active cases and 10 deaths, while Matabeleland North has 499 cases, 403 recoveries, 93 active cases and three deaths.

While updating the nation on the country's Covid-19 response and containment measures at State House in Harare on Saturday, President Mnangagwa warned against unnecessary travel and large gatherings over the festive period.

The country, said the President, was staring at losing out on the gains made in containing a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus if Zimbabweans continue to disregard Covid-19 containment measures that include enforcement of physical distancing and wearing face masks.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was party to the World Health Organisation-led Global Access Facility — Covax — which plans to secure and distribute millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to developing countries once licensed and approved.

The initiative, which seeks to secure at least 220 million doses, will enable the fast and equitable distribution of the vaccines.

Provisionally, the WHO distribution mechanism seeks to proportionally allocate doses until all countries have enough doses to cover 20 percent of their population. "The WHO, working with other global immunisation partners, has come up with a Covid-19 Global Access Facility (Covax).

"While a vaccine is the ultimate preventative measure, it is not yet available to us just yet. Preparations for the deployment of vaccines, once approved, are however, in progress guided by two national preparedness assessments conducted in October and November 2020. Zimbabwe will only roll out vaccines that have been analysed and found to be effective and safe for our population," said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe was also participating in clinical trials and vaccine research to ensure that the country's decision is guided by local science.

Source - Chronicle

