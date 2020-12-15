Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lecturer sues student for $3m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has filed a $3 million defamation lawsuit against a female student who claimed that he failed her last year as punishment for spurning his love advances.

Three independent examiners brought in the university remarked her module and all agreed she had failed sport science.

Dr Tapiwa Mudyahoto, a holder of a PhD from Fort Hare University, wants Nomsa Mwashita, a Bachelor of Education student at GZU, to compensate him for tarnishing his image through making what he called "baseless and false" allegations.

In summons dated December 12 filed by Dr Mudyahoto at the Masvingo Civil Court, which have since been served on Mwashita through Chihambakwe Law Chambers, Dr Mudyahoto wants the student to pay defamation damages and costs of the suit.

He also gave Mwashita seven days to respond to the suit.  

In his application, Dr Mudyahoto said that Mwashita was one of 24 students part one students that were doing a module in sport science that he taught in the second semester.

After results came out, Dr Mudyahoto alleged that Mwashita upon noticing that she had failed the module made allegations that she was being punished for turning down his advances. Yet Dr Mudyahoto said he was cleared of any wrongdoing after the engagement of independent examiners who remarked Mwashita's work.

He further alleged that Mwashita made a second "malicious" allegation against him by claiming that while in his office he had showed his manhood to her but then abandoned her case midway after being asked to prove her allegation against him by university authorities.

Dr Mudyahoto said he suffered damaged equivalent to $3 million which Mwashita must pay him.

Mwashita has not yet filed papers opposing the suit.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

52 mins ago | 135 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

55 mins ago | 128 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Curfew chaos at border

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Woman kills hubby

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 760 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

9 hrs ago | 1368 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days