Chitungwiza gets own passport office

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chitungwiza now has its own passport office, the first district office opened yesterday by the Department of Civil Registry under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage as an effort to decentralise passport issuance.The district office is at Chitungwiza municipal offices.Speaking at the opening last Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said decentralisation in the issuance of passports will improve the livelihoods of communities."The decentralisation in the issuance of passports to districts and sub-offices by the department of Civil Registry will undoubtedly go a long way in improving the livelihoods of communities. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage remains committed to further decentralise passport offices and streamline passport issuance procedures."The Ministry is also finalising modalities of integrating critical departments under its purview with a view to offer online service to our clientele."Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Harare Metropolitan Province Oliver Chidawu said the decentralisation will decongest provincial passport offices, as well as reduce the distance travelled by citizens to obtain travel documents."This is also in keeping with the ease of doing business reforms under the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1)."Chitungwiza residents who attended the official opening of the office applauded Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage for opening the passport office in their town. Before this new office was opened, residents had to visit the Harare provincial office. Ms Phyllis Vambe of Zengeza 3 said the new offices are a relief to residents."This is commendable. It is a relief to all Chitungwiza residents," she said. "We will save transport money since we will be accessing our passports nearby. I want to thank the Government for this."Another resident Mrs Sabina Taodzera of Unit A in Seke also commended the Government for the initiative."This is convenient and commendable. Most people used to wake up around 1 am to go to the passport office in Harare," she said."We hope this office will provide us with excellent services."