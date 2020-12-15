Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chitungwiza now has its own passport office, the first district office opened yesterday by the Department of Civil Registry under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage as an effort to decentralise passport issuance.

The district office is at Chitungwiza municipal offices.

Speaking at the opening last Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said decentralisation in the issuance of passports will improve the livelihoods of communities.

"The decentralisation in the issuance of passports to districts and sub-offices by the department of Civil Registry will undoubtedly go a long way in improving the livelihoods of communities. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage remains committed to further decentralise passport offices and streamline passport issuance procedures.

"The Ministry is also finalising modalities of integrating critical departments under its purview with a view to offer online service to our clientele."

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Harare Metropolitan Province Oliver Chidawu said the decentralisation will decongest provincial passport offices, as well as reduce the distance travelled by citizens to obtain travel documents.

"This is also in keeping with the ease of doing business reforms under the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1)."

Chitungwiza residents who attended the official opening of the office applauded Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage for opening the passport office in their town. Before this new office was opened, residents had to visit the Harare provincial office. Ms Phyllis Vambe of Zengeza 3 said the new offices are a relief to residents.

"This is commendable. It is a relief to all Chitungwiza residents," she said. "We will save transport money since we will be accessing our passports nearby. I want to thank the Government for this."

Another resident Mrs Sabina Taodzera of Unit A in Seke also commended the Government for the initiative.

"This is convenient and commendable. Most people used to wake up around 1 am to go to the passport office in Harare," she said.

"We hope this office will provide us with excellent services."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

52 mins ago | 135 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

55 mins ago | 128 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 989 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Curfew chaos at border

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Woman kills hubby

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 760 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

9 hrs ago | 1368 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days