Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sables tipped for World Cup

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The whimper of the past 30 years is turning into a growl. Zimbabwe, Africa's first ever representative at a Rugby World Cup in 1987, is starting to wake up — and the ambition is a first World Cup appearance since 1991.

Springbok tight head prop Adrian Garvey, for me the best number three to play for the Springboks since 1992, was among those who played for Zimbabwe in the 1991 World Cup. He believes it is possible.

Garvey scored a try at the 1991 World Cup in one of his 10 appearances for Zimbabwe before moving to KwaZulu-Natal and playing for the Sharks and then the Springboks.

Garvey was in Zimbabwe a week ago to promote coach Brendan Dawson's plea to sponsors to add financial weight to the ambitions of the national team.

Another former Springbok, wing Tonderai Chavhanga was also there.

Chavhanga, who scored a record six tries for the Springboks against Uruguay is now the national team backline coach.

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock wasn't in Zimbabwe this week, but the Zimbabwean-born Pocock has always been vocal in his admiration for the rugby talent in Zimbabwe and in his support for a Zimbabwe team good enough to make it to the World Cup.

Pocock, who played 81 Tests for the Wallabies, left Zimbabwe as a 12-year-old and while he left with his family, his heart never left the country of his birth.

"I have been in touch with some of the coaches involved with Zimbabwean rugby and they are really trying to get their structures in place to be able to hold talent in the country," Pocock recently said in a media interview.

"Sure, you are going to lose your best overseas, but in an ideal world, they will be playing overseas and then coming back for international duties." It is a view shared by Garvey.

"Let's scout for the best Zimbabwean rugby talent, be it in Zimbabwe or those players eligible who are playing overseas," he said.

"There is so much passion for the game in Zimbabwe and with financial investment and quality talent identification they can build a team good enough to qualify for France 2023."

Brendan Dawson, a veteran of the 1991 World Cup and a former captain of Zimbabwe, is the national coach, and he has made it his mission statement to get Zimbabwe to the World Cup for the first time in more than 30 years.

"We will qualify," Dawson told potential investors and sponsors. And we will compete at the World Cup. We won't be a team that will just be playing. We have got immense talent within our country and abroad," he said, in an impassioned cry for help from those with financial weight.

"Please think about it, all of you in the corporate world, of how you can help. From donating caps to a million dollars; it all goes a long way. I said it to the players and I am saying it to those of you who love Zimbabwe; give us commitment, desire and the will to help and whatever you can, to drive us forward to France 2023."

Garvey, who was in attendance, was moved by Dawson's emotion and passion.

"I know his character from when we played for Zimbabwe. I know what the jersey and the country mean to him. He has my support and I hope he has the support of a hell of a lot more."

Zimbabwe currently are a lowly 35th in the global rankings and last won the Africa Gold Cup in 2012.

The Gold Cup is the premier international Tier two competition in Africa. The Springboks obviously don't play in the Gold Cup. But several Zimbabwean-born Springboks testify to the talent produced in Zimbabwe.

Legendary Springbok captain Gary Teichmann was born in Zimbabwe and so was Bobby Skinstad and Springboks centurion Tendai Mtawarira. The recently retired Scottish flanker David Denton is another Zimbabwean and Italy's Sebastian Negri hails from Zimbabwe. And let us not forget prop Brian Mujati.

Namibia, since 1991, has been the secondary African team at World Cup events, but they've struggled and are holders of the unwanted record of losing to Australia 142-0.
Kenya has improved and Tunisia, for Tier two, is strong. But there is so much history with Zimbabwean rugby, of which Dawson wants to remind the world.


Source - IOL Sport

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 769 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

9 hrs ago | 649 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 499 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1387 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 961 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 208 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days