Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AS the European winter transfer window approaches this January, key questions on Zimbabwean players, whose careers are at crossroads could be answered, particularly that of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who is struggling for game time.

Teenage Hadebe playing his trade in Turkey seemed to have been facing the same fate, yet his situation has improved over the last two weeks.

Nakamba earned a rare start in a midweek league tie against Burnley largely due to injuries and suspension and questions over his Villa career continue to linger.

Since a 10-minute appearance in the side's shocking 7-2 victory over champions Liverpool at the start of October, the Zimbabwean international has largely found himself in the cold.

A temporary move elsewhere or even a permanent one for Nakamba this January transfer window can perhaps put him in a strong position to get game time.

Some players have been loaned by their clubs before and went on to establish themselves as some of the world's top players.

The football family still have memories of Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne, who after joining English club Chelsea, was used sparingly and then loaned to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. He went on to sign for Wolfsburg in 2014, where he flourished to become one of the best players in the Bundesliga. De Bruyne then returned to England to join Manchester City whom he has helped to two league titles.

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah also faced a similar situation to that of Nakamba after he was signed by Chelsea from Basel in Switzerland in 2014.

However, after struggling for game time, the winger was allowed to leave on loan to Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Roma, with the latter eventually signing him permanently.

He returned to England to join Liverpool and we all know what he has done for the English champions.

Nakamba, however, believes he can wriggle himself out of the situation and play a big part for the club.

"Every time I am needed, I am always ready for the team. We have a group of good players, who are pushing each other in training," Nakamba told the club website after the draw against Burnely.

"We have to continue to give our best in each and every game. We have to try to keep getting better and better.

"We're looking forward to the next game, the derby. We have to go back to the drawing board as a group and focus on the next match."

Recent reports in Turkey suggest that Galatasaray are considering a loan approach for the former Club Brugge midfifielder ahead of the January transfer window.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

10 hrs ago | 655 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days