Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE national dress, which was launched in Harare on Saturday has been described as a mockery and a blatant display of misplaced priorities in a country where over eight million people are food insecure.

The national dress was launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa where models showcased the national cloth which has a Zimbabwe bird and national flag colours on it.

Political analyst Gladys Hlatshwayo described the event as extravagant and lack of priories by government.

"We have no government actually. How can resources be committed to a lesser priority when the country is besieged with bigger challenges?" Hlatshwayo told NewsDay in an interview.

"We need good stewards who can manage the finances in a manner which prioritises the vulnerable and disadvantaged in our society."

Hlatshwayo said, while the event to launch the national dress gobbled a lot of money, the country's hospitals lacked basic items.

The Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said the First Lady Auxillia was the brains behind the project.

"The national fabric was designed in consultation with different stakeholders from all the 10 provinces. They agreed that the Zimbabwe Bird is the symbol that uniquely and best describes us as Zimbabweans. The theme of the launch is Zimbabwe, My Identity, and My Pride, Mangwana said.

MDC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said: "Around 8,6 million Zimbabweans are food insecure. The public health system is on its knees. Teachers are incapacitated. Nurses can't afford transport to go to work. Yet, the government is focused on this," Mahere said.

Academic Tinashe Muzamhindo said: "Lack of priorities. We need a proper national economic recovery framework to address such."

Another political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said: "Zimbabwe has a monumental dual political and economic crisis happening simultaneously, not a national dress crisis."

Speaking during the national dress launch, the First Lady said: "I considered countries like South Africa and Malaysia with complex cultures but had national dresses and I said Zimbabwe with its more unified culture should find it easier to have one of its own."

Source - newsday

