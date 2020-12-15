Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

by Kennedy Kaitano
2 hrs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has threatened to freeze the bank accounts of businesses which are taking advantage of the lower forex auction rate to make exchange gains through either importing or retailing.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 6th Annual Business Review Conference last week on Thursday, Mangudya said businesses were inflating supplier receipts or using higher exchange rates to make exchange gains.

"We are used to arbitrage opportunities, its arbitrage. It is the spirit of arbitrage and that is what is happening a lot in Zimbabwe so we are using moral suasion. We have our FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit), CID (Criminal Investigation Department), the police. You see, these things are so difficult to police. You need to have introspection, self-discipline, because it's not there if you can imagine . . . You need to selfpolice yourselves," he said.

"The FIU comes and closes your accounts, freezes them, when you are doing third party transactions...When we get hold of you we just close your accounts then you come to my office because the best way to make a person come to my office and tell me what he was doing is to freeze it. If you hit the pocket he won't be able to transact . . .

"They now have associate companies in South Africa so they issue invoices from South Africa, come to Zimbabwe - transfer pricing, we are watching you. So they come to the auction for US$10 000 but the product is US$4 000. The other US$6 000 is what is transfer pricing... that mentality does not help the country."

Currently, the official forex rate stands at US$1:$81,76 against a parallel rate ranging between US$1:$110 to $120.

Companies then go to the official forex auction and buy the US dollar more cheaply to either make US dollar gains through inflating prices from suppliers or to retail goods at a forex rate ranging between $91 and $110.

This is why in the 2021 National Budget, VAT registered operators' systems were ordered to be interfaced with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority server with effect from December 1, 2020 to capture US dollar sales.

Failure to do so will result in operators being denied a tax clearance certificate.

"The instruments are there. We have got plenty of statutory instruments in Zimbabwe but compliance is our weakest point in Zimbabwe," Mangudya said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

10 hrs ago | 655 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days