Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EFF founding president steps down

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom-based founding president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe (EFFZ) opposition party, Innocent Ndibali has stepped down.

Ndibali will pave way for Xolani Tshuma, who was his deputy.

He was at the helm of the party since its formation four years ago.

Ndibali said the reasons for stepping down were that he wanted to concentrate on philanthropic activities as well as his businesses.

The outgoing leader also said his decision was a "conscious, carefully thought-out, strategic, progressive, selfless and democratic" move for a leader to step down from the top position and facilitate smooth transfer of power.

"It was my personal decision. The central command team and the war council of EFFZ have endorsed that decision. My view is and has always been that EFF Zimbabwe is transformative and revolutionary. This is why as a leader I want to demonstrate a new political culture that political leaders should facilitate a peaceful transfer of power. I am happy that I led by example," Ndibali told Southern Eye.

He said the decision-making body in the party, the central command, had since endorsed Tshuma as the new president.

"I now want to focus on other areas of interest, mainly to focus my attention on growing my business and also to dedicate more time and resources on philanthropy," Ndibali said.

"I want to thank all those who worked so hard and continue to work so hard to build the party. I am stepping down from the leadership at a time the party is in good shape and the support base has grown exponentially."

Ndibali hailed government for embarking on the land reform programme, but expressed reservations about the move to compensate white commercial farmers who lost farms under the programme.

In 2017, Ndibali made headlines after he was arrested while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre.

Police alleged that he had violated his visa conditions by addressing journalists. He was, however, acquitted of the charges.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1222 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1400 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days