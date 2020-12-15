EFF founding president steps down

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based founding president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe (EFFZ) opposition party, Innocent Ndibali has stepped down.Ndibali will pave way for Xolani Tshuma, who was his deputy.He was at the helm of the party since its formation four years ago.Ndibali said the reasons for stepping down were that he wanted to concentrate on philanthropic activities as well as his businesses.The outgoing leader also said his decision was a "conscious, carefully thought-out, strategic, progressive, selfless and democratic" move for a leader to step down from the top position and facilitate smooth transfer of power."It was my personal decision. The central command team and the war council of EFFZ have endorsed that decision. My view is and has always been that EFF Zimbabwe is transformative and revolutionary. This is why as a leader I want to demonstrate a new political culture that political leaders should facilitate a peaceful transfer of power. I am happy that I led by example," Ndibali told Southern Eye.He said the decision-making body in the party, the central command, had since endorsed Tshuma as the new president."I now want to focus on other areas of interest, mainly to focus my attention on growing my business and also to dedicate more time and resources on philanthropy," Ndibali said."I want to thank all those who worked so hard and continue to work so hard to build the party. I am stepping down from the leadership at a time the party is in good shape and the support base has grown exponentially."Ndibali hailed government for embarking on the land reform programme, but expressed reservations about the move to compensate white commercial farmers who lost farms under the programme.In 2017, Ndibali made headlines after he was arrested while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre.Police alleged that he had violated his visa conditions by addressing journalists. He was, however, acquitted of the charges.