Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to introduce online passport application

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is working towards introducing an online passport application service with the view to curbing corruption currently rocking the application process.

This was said last week by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe during the official opening of Zimbabwe's first district passport office at Chitungwiza municipality's headquarters.

"We are in the process of coming up with an integrated information communication technology (ICT) solution which will not just bring these physical structures to your doorsteps, but bring the actual service to homes through online services," Kazembe said.

"Ideally, the passport application process in its entirety should be done within the confines of our homes.

"You see these people clapping they are crying. People are being swindled at passport offices. Corruption must come to an end. When people come to our offices, please let's serve them with the dignity they deserve. Two or three should be arrested to set an example," he said.

Passports seekers, who spoke to NewsDay, lamented the corruption at passport offices and expressed hope that the newly-opened office would operate transparently.

"Surely, corruption at the passport offices should end. You sleep in a queue at the offices and when the authorities come in the morning you will be surprised that you will be number 130. People are asked to pay bribes of US$20 to join or skip the queue. We pray that the system at Makombe offices doesn't repeat itself at the new Chitungwiza passport offices. The authorities should be on the lookout," Phyllis Vambe said.

A South Africa-based Chitungwiza resident Loveness Mugadza, who came back to renew her passport said: "I came back home with my US$318. It wasn't easy to raise that money. I can't just give away my hard-earned cash. Outside, they demand US$20 and inside, they also demand US$100 for us to be served. This should come to an end."

Kazembe told the attendees that the decentralisation of the civil registry department to districts was meant to decongest provincial offices.

"Given that the passport application facility was restricted to 10 provincial offices, this had resulted in congestion. In response, my ministry through the Department of Civil Registry has taken a deliberate stance to improve service delivery through decentralised systems integration and infrastructure development. The decentralisation of passport services to Chitungwiza is the third 100-day project by the department.

"The ministry remains committed to further decentralise passport services and streamline passport issuance procedures. In my view it will remove physical human interface. People have a problem that whenever they meet they want to bribe someone. With this online solution which my ministry is working on, that will be history."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1225 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1401 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days