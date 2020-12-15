Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe yesterday summoned all provincial structures to Harare on Wednesday to inspect the voters roll as she moves to curb interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora's alleged attempts to use a manipulated roll at the extraordinary congress to be held at the weekend.

The party was forced to postpone the congress last weekend after disputes arose over the voters roll amid allegations that Mwonzora availed a manipulated roll.

But the national council (NC), in a virtual meeting held yesterday, resolved to summon all 2014 structures to Harare to verify the voters roll.

The NC also resolved to fire Mwonzora's lieutenant, Simon Hove, who was masquerading as the Harare provincial chairperson and was reportedly causing problems in the party in cahoots with him.

The aborted congress had been scheduled for Harare last Saturday, but was postponed at the eleventh hour after Khupe and Mwonzora, seen as the main rivals, were involved in a vicious battle over the voters roll.

After the agreement to cancel the congress, another war erupted over US$29 000 that was allegedly given to some delegates clandestinely, it has emerged.

Yesterday, the national council made a resolution that the 2014 voters roll, which was produced by the Khupe camp, was going to prevail.

"The party has summoned its 2014 provincial structures to inspect the voters roll. Team Dougie suffered a blow. Mwonzora had presented a roll staffed with his allies who were not members of the 2014 structures, as ordered by the Supreme Court in March this year," the source said.

The source said the party's highest organ also resolved to fire Hove, Mwonzora's ally, from his post as Harare provincial chairperson.

"It was ordered that Simon Hove, Mwonzora's ally who was masquerading as Harare provincial chairman, reverts to his position as treasurer in Hatfield district. He replaced the late Thomas Muzuva, who held the post. Hove was working with Mashonaland East provincial chairman Piniel Denga and Lloyd Damba, from Chitungwiza, to drive the process of filling gaps left in the structures with Mwonzora's supporters before the party stopped them. Mwonzora's team protested over Khupe's gapfilling which brought in her backers, treasurer-general Chief Ndlovu and spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni. Khupe referred to a part of the constitution that empowers her as party leader to appoint members to key posts to avoid a void," he said.

A Matabeleland North provincial official is said to have asked for an explanation on allegations that Mwonzora and team took US$29 000 from party coffers, but the issue was abandoned during the virtual meeting after no one responded.

Efforts to get a comment from party acting spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada and Mwonzora were fruitless as their cellphones were unreachable.

However, Khupe confirmed the new development in a statement she issued yesterday, saying that they were now using the 2014 structures to produce the voters roll.

"We called this meeting to update you on the postponement of the extraordinary congress (EOC) which was scheduled for the 19th of December 2020. This was as a result of irregularities in the voters roll. There is no way we could have had the EOC with a disputed voters roll, which was going to produce a disputed outcome with the potential of leading the party to endless litigation, divisions and disunity. We expect to have a free, fair and credible election where all candidates and voters will be satisfied," Khupe's statement read in part.

She also urged party members to remain calm as her party works towards the congress.

"This is not a fight, but it is just a contest, so let us avoid tearing each other apart because after the EOC we have a party to run, which is an alternative government. We are aware that there are certain individuals who were pushing that the elections be conducted in open defiance of the leadership directive," Khupe said.

"This kind of insubordination, ill-discipline and factional behaviour must come to a stop immediately. If this kind of behaviour continues, we will be left with no option but to take disciplinary action against such malcontents."

In October, the MDC-T was given up to December 31 to hold the extraordinary congress to select a new leader after missing the July deadline that was set by the Supreme Court.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

2 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

2 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

EFF founding president steps down

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Curfew chaos at border

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman kills hubby

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

10 hrs ago | 1401 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

10 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days