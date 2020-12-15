Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's border with South Africa will be closed to the public between 10PM and 6AM, officials said on Sunday.

The decision follows new Covid-19 restrictions imposed by South Africa last week, including a curfew between 11PM and 4AM.

The border at Beitbridge re-opened to the public on December 1 for the first time since the end of March when both countries went into lockdown.

Nqobile Ncube, the assistant regional immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge, explained: "Post-December 1, our curfew times were set between 10PM and 6AM. Yes, from December 1 we were not implementing that because the border was operating 24 hours daily, but then South Africa implemented their curfew.

"It's effectively because of the implementation of the South African curfew that we also now suddenly have got to employ that curfew aspect because there is no way we can clear traffic and have it stuck in no-man's-land."

He said the curfew restrictions would not affect cargo and other essential service providers who are exempt.

The new restrictions come as tens of thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa return home for the Christmas holidays.

Ncube said human traffic at the border began surging on Friday as many companies in South Africa closed for the holidays. Many of those entering South Africa were school children travelling to Africa's richest economy to be with their parents.

Source - zinlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

1 hr ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

1 hr ago | 604 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

1 hr ago | 191 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

1 hr ago | 50 Views

EFF founding president steps down

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

1 hr ago | 155 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Curfew chaos at border

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Woman kills hubby

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

9 hrs ago | 1310 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

9 hrs ago | 397 Views

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

9 hrs ago | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days