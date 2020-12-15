Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered police to tighten lockdown restrictions during the festive season.

Mnangagwa also said that Zimbabwe was preparing to roll put the coronavirus vaccine, with the country among the first due to receive the much-needed antidote for the lethal virus.

During his State of the Nation Address, Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should cooperate with the police as they enforce tougher lockdown restrictions during the festive holidays.

He said the biggest danger was that people are not complying with the current restrictions and preventative measures.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 12 325 cases of the virus with 320 people.  

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will only roll out vaccines that have been analysed and found to be effective and safe.


Source - Daily News

