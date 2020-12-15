Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe gets new windfall

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Government has once again snubbed the MDC Alliance after it disbursed a total $76 million to Zanu-PF and MDC-T interim leadership.

Of this amount Zanu-PF received $61 million while the MDC got nearly $15 million under the Political Parties Finance Act, which sanctions the disbursement of funds to major political parties in Parliament.

In July, government also released $25 million, which was shared between Zanu-PF and MDC-T.

This comes as the MDC is involved in a zero-sum internal war over the control of the country's main opposition party.


Source - Daily News

