Khupe gets new windfall

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has once again snubbed the MDC Alliance after it disbursed a total $76 million to Zanu-PF and MDC-T interim leadership.Of this amount Zanu-PF received $61 million while the MDC got nearly $15 million under the Political Parties Finance Act, which sanctions the disbursement of funds to major political parties in Parliament.In July, government also released $25 million, which was shared between Zanu-PF and MDC-T.This comes as the MDC is involved in a zero-sum internal war over the control of the country's main opposition party.